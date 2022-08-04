Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,044.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

PPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,471. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

