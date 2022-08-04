Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

AMGN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.64. 28,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

