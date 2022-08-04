CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 926,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.