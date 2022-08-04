CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.38.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Articles

