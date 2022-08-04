CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVV opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.38.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
