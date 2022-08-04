CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 127,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

