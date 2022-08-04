CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.87. 7,453,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CVS Health by 3,551.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 716,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,470,000 after acquiring an additional 696,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 312.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586,919 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in CVS Health by 130.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 461,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.