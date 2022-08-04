Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

