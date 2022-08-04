DA Davidson Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

