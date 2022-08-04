DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

