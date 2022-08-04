DA Davidson Weighs in on Flushing Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

