Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

