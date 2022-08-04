DAOstack (GEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $350,970.26 and approximately $199.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

