DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $143,533.16 and approximately $163.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008432 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.
DAOventures Profile
DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.
DAOventures Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.
