DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $143,533.16 and approximately $163.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008432 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

