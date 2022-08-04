Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.21 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 69,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($167.01) to €160.00 ($164.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.55) to €46.50 ($47.94) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.64) to €43.50 ($44.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

