Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $24,532.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04.

Datadog Trading Up 5.7 %

Datadog stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. 5,484,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11,242,000.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

