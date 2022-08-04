Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million to $414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.12 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.05.

Datadog stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.49. 13,685,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,300. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,965,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,642. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

