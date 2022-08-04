DecentBet Market Cap Hits $55,315.95 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $55,315.95 and $71.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

