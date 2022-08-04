Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $39.49 million and $1.19 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00640565 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 548,167,086 coins and its circulating supply is 545,794,662 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

