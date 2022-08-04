Decentraland One Day Volume Reaches $273.85 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $273.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,578,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,432,197 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

