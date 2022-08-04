DeFi Pulse Index Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $60.50 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $108.23 or 0.00480434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

