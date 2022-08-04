Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.84. 372,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.90. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$38.03.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

