Dego Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00010542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

