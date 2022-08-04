Dego Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00010542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
Dego Finance Coin Profile
Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dego Finance Coin Trading
