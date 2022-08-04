Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$161.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.52. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

