Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $30.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.