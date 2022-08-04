Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $99.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $37,666,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $29,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

