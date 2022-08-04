Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 222

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 222 ($2.72) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.02) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.20).

RMG stock opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.97. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 257.43 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.51).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

