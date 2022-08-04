Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

UAA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. 368,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

