Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,249 shares of company stock worth $3,038,560 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $192,352,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

