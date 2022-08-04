Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €146.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €146.00 ($150.52) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE traded down €2.10 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €96.76 ($99.75). The company had a trading volume of 115,297 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.31. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 1-year high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

