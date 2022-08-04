dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.25 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.25 million and $88,945.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,338,987 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

