Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

