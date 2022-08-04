Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 4,404,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

