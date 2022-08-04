Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 18.8 %

NYSE DBD opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

