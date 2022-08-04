Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

