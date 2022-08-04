Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $31.74. Digi International shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 3,330 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Digi International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
