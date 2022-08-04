Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $31.74. Digi International shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 3,330 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.