DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $39.15 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $39.15 million and $446,745.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00215838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00524411 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

