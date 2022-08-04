Digitalcoin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $107,819.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.26 or 0.07070243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00154441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00256015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00700170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00595344 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005570 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,304,318 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

