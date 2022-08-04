Digitex Market Capitalization Reaches $26,937.63 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $26,937.63 and $39,579.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

