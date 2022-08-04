Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,278 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $116,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 2,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,040. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

