Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $121,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,497. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.