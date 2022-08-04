Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $119,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MDU stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 52,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

