Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.11 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Diamondback Energy worth $118,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 31,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 848.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 172,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

