Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 288,103 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.62% of Columbia Banking System worth $117,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,745 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.0 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 15,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,848. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

