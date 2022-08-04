Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,009 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Newell Brands worth $114,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 69,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,833. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.