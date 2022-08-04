Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $118,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 90,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

