Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,693,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

