Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on September 9th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.56) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

