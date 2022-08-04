district0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.67 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. district0x has a total market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,505.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

