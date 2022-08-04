Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) fell 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.86. 13,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 623,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

