DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Price Performance

DLH stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. DLH has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DLH Company Profile

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

